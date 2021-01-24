Budget 2021: Here's a strong reason to enhance limit u/s 80C to 2.50 lakh

"Presently as per Section 80 CCE the deductions available under Section 80C, 80CCC and 80 CCD(1) put together are capped at ₹1.50 lakh per year. This limit of ₹1.50 lakh was revised from ₹1 lakh in 2014. The earlier limit of ₹1 lakh was fixed way back in 2003. It has been almost 18 years when the original limit of ₹1 lakh was fixed. It has only been increased by 50% in 2014 which works out to just less than 3% annually. This annual average increase is not even on par with average inflation during the same period. In my opinion this should be directly raised minimum to ₹2.50 lakh" says Balwant Jain, an investment and tax expert.