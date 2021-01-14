Budget 2021: Hospitality sector seeks tax relief, infrastructure industry status

Hospitality sector is looking for pragmatic policies, rationalisation in tax rates and ease of compliance in the upcoming Union Budget to be presented on 1 February. Hotel Association of India (HAI), which represents 300 hotels across categories, said that the industry has suffered an estimated ₹90,000 crore revenue loss in 2020. The current debt levels in the organized hospitality sector, which is barely 10% of the total industry, stands at ₹45,000 crore.

The association said that it has made key recommendations to the finance ministry including hotels to be accorded infrastructure industry status, declaring hotels of above ₹25 crore capex (excluding land) as infrastructure. Currently, only those hotel projects with an investment of over ₹200 crore get infrastructure status which limits the benefit to luxury hospitality firms. To enable financing, government can also consider issuing guarantees for loans given to such projects which will also allow flow of credit from banks as well.

Hospitality industry is a long gestation industry with extended pay back/return periods, and awarding the infrastructure status to the hospitality sector will provide easier access to long-term funding (of 15 years or even 25 years) and lower interest rates even for hotel projects, said Shwetank Singh, vice president, development and asset management, InterGlobe Hotels.

"The amendment in section 17(5) of GST Act and respective State Acts had led to an unfavourable position by denying credit to hotel buildings/structures. This defeats the objective of GST law principles of free flow of credit when the output is in the course of furtherance of business. Therefore, input credit should be allowed on civil structure that will result in an 8-10% savings in overall cost," he added.

HAI has also made several recommendations to ease direct taxes including reduction in income tax rates for hotels (which works out to be approximately 34.94%) which will help increase cash flow of the companies. It recommended that business losses be allowed to be carried forward for up to 12 years instead of eight financial years owing to the unprecendented circumstances brought by the ongoing pandemic. Hotels should be charged power rates applicable to industries.

In terms of indirect taxes, the industry body said that there should be reduction in GST charged on services offered by hotels. In terms of room bookings, for instance, GST should be reduced from 18% to 12% which will improve occupancy making Indian hotels competitive and in line with other Asian economies like Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore where the tax rate ranges from 0 to 7%. GST for restaurants located in hotels where the room tariff exceeds Rs. 7,500, is currently pegged at 18%. It should be brought down to 12% with full benefit of input credit. Bringing liquor under GST will ensure single tax and will eradicate multiple state taxes and duties. The body also said that the license timelines should be increased from one year to 3-5 years.

In order to boost domestic tourism, citizens should be allowed to avail leave travel allowance (LTA) benefit for hotel stays too for a period of two years.

"Firm decisions on the direct and indirect taxes will help hospitality industry. Whether it is constitutional amendment for infrastructure status, incentives in foreign exchange policy and easing compliance would help. Additionally, government should consider promoting domestic tourism by extending LTC scheme to private sector and making it tax deductible," said KB Kachru, vice president, Hotel Association of India and chairman emeritus and principal advisor South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) has recommended enhancing funding limits to raise the Service Exports from India Scheme (SEIS) rates from 7% to 10% for hospitality industry. It said that Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) billing to the hotels for corporate bookings and Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) must be allowed.

"This will enable the companies to avail GST input credit which will incentivize them to spend their annual budgets in Indian cities instead of turning to holiday destinations of South East Asia," said DVS Somaraju, treasurer at FHRAI.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via