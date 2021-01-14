Budget 2021: Hospitality sector seeks tax relief, infrastructure industry status

In terms of indirect taxes, the industry body said that there should be reduction in GST charged on services offered by hotels. In terms of room bookings, for instance, GST should be reduced from 18% to 12% which will improve occupancy making Indian hotels competitive and in line with other Asian economies like Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore where the tax rate ranges from 0 to 7%. GST for restaurants located in hotels where the room tariff exceeds Rs. 7,500, is currently pegged at 18%. It should be brought down to 12% with full benefit of input credit. Bringing liquor under GST will ensure single tax and will eradicate multiple state taxes and duties. The body also said that the license timelines should be increased from one year to 3-5 years.