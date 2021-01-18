Budget 2021: Indian Newspaper Society seeks relief for print media

The INS is an independent body that protects the interests and freedom of newspapers and periodicals in India. L. Adimoolam, president of INS, who met the finance minister last week, said that imported newsprint did not attract any duty for 65 years. “When the Centre imposed 10% customs duty on imported newsprint, we requested for a reduction and it was slashed to 5% last year. We are now seeking removal of this duty," said Adimoolam, the publisher of English magazine Health and The Antiseptic, a sister concern of Dinamalar, a Tamil newspaper.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}