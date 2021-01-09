Budget 2021: 'There is a need to boost household savings to fund future growth'

Budget 2021, will need to continue on the strategy chosen in the previous year, i.e. reduce consumption and increase investments. Towards this, the government had increased tax rates for the higher income brackets and also included dividends as part of regular income and removed the Dividend Distribution Tax. We believe that has been an incentive for the industry to invest. Further, Labour reforms and corporate tax rates at 17% make India a competitive destination with large pools of manpower. We believe that there is no need to change income tax slabs any further and believe that GST rates need to be rationalised so that there is limited ambiguity in them. The recent buoyancy in GST collections points to increased shift to the organised sector from the unorganised. To encourage wide participation and increase collections, we recommend that rates are brought down and the number of slabs reduced.