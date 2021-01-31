Budget 2021: What banks, NBFCs, fintech players expect from FM Sitharaman

"While the Reserve Bank of India’s TLTRO mandate to banks was aimed at addressing this issue, the funds from it have been largely directed towards top-rated NBFCs, leaving out most of the last-mile NBFCs. Banks continue to maintain a risk-averse position and this excludes the support that can be given to MSMEs. TLTRO’s success depends on if the policies can push banks to ensure that the last-mile lenders are injected with the liquidity they need and therefore to let TLTRO funds to actually help a wide number of MSMEs. We hope Budget 2021 can deliver on the promise of supporting MSMEs, as well as last-mile NBFCs that ensure they have access to formal credit," Shah added.