Budget 2022-23: Here are the key expectations

The markets would like budget proposals to be fiscally prudent and growth-supportive. Markets will watch for announcements around disinvestment, tax compliance, ease of doing business, support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and the rural economy. There are concerns the budget may take a populist turn. In the last 10 years, on budget day, the Nifty has moved an average of 2.4%, with a rise of 4.9% in 2021, according to Edelweiss Alternative Research. Foreign institutional investors have been net buyers and domestic institutional investors marginal net sellers on budget day.