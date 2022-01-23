Budget 2022: Assocham urges govt to remove custom duty on copper concentrate

"Given the non-availability of copper concentrate in India, there is no economic rationale to continue with import duty on copper concentrate and it is submitted to reduce customs duty on copper concentrate from 2.5 per cent to nil. This will enable us to have a level playing field and compete with imports of value added copper products, from FTA countries under Nil duty," according to the pre-budget suggestions by Assocham.

