Last week's revised guidelines and standards for charging infrastructure for EV promulgated by Ministry of Power is a great precursor to Budget 2022 . Going by that, we have high hopes for this year's union budget and are confident that the Government will continue to take the necessary steps to put India on the global EV map. Unlike earlier years, EV is now mainstream, and the Budget must treat this as a sunrise industry. For a decade, we as a nation missed the boat on product development and manufacturing for the solar industry; let us not repeat history. At Magenta, we have three separate perspectives -

The fundamental key expectation that we have from Budget 2022 is that charging infrastructure in the country should be enabled at a faster rate. We hope the FAME scheme will increasingly encompass EV charging infrastructure a lot more than what we see in the preceding years. Magenta is already a recipient of the FAME 2 scheme under which we are installing 2950 chargers across 34 cities in India.

We also expect that the Budget addresses the inclusion of retrofit incentive programmes in FAME II policy. But to reach the plans and growth envisaged in the EV space, the Government will need to take a stand on the chicken and egg story and help fuel up the charging infra by allocating a higher budget.

The EV charging infrastructure should not be confined to building new charging stations; it needs to broaden the horizon. Significant investment should be made in the infrastructure industry as a whole, particularly in specialized freight corridors and highways. Furthermore, additional information and specifics on the PLI programme to assist the localization of the EV supply chain in the nation to enable innovation should be disseminated. A more efficient regulatory approval mechanism will also benefit the sector.

From an EV charging perspective, we hope the Budget will cover one crucial aspect: to address the electrification of EV charging via open access and the taxation and wheeling charges therein. This will require relooking at the CERC and open access from a non-traditional lens of the licensed activity. A drop in the tax rate on EV charging-as-a-service would also encourage more Charge Point Operators to set up the business and remove the fear of not having enough charging stations from a consumer's head when it comes to adopting EVs. We request the Government also to be liberal with infrastructure spending and associated subsidies at residential areas, which will increase EV penetration across the country.

From an EV charger manufacturing perspective, to minimize working capital blockage, the Government should extend end-use-based benefits to the EV industry like lowering GST rates on raw materials, allowing duty refunds for research and development, and capital expenditure on capital expenditure EV chargers. Especially for start-ups like ours in a fledgling and ever-changing industry, offsetting inputs on such R&D via GST offsets will go a long way. We would want to urge the Government to provide incentives to EV businesses for R&D. Given the Government's goal for Aatmanirbhar India, India must take the lead in developing new technologies that will reshape the EV Industry. The Government should incentivize manufacturers and academia to work together to make this happen.

From EV Fleet operators perspective, EV adoption is low in India due to a lack of charging infrastructure; hence, policies promoting EV use will benefit. The legislation requiring the use of EV fleets for delivery and hyperlocal enterprises, backed up by tax breaks, will be a welcome change. One way to excite the fleet industry to turn electric quickly could be to waive off tolls for EV fleets for one year. This would reduce the cost of operations for MaaS providers and allow them to pass on some of the advantages to customers, allowing the entire ecosystem to adopt EVs sooner.

For India to realize its full potential and transition to an era of electric Vehicle mobility, it is vital that all relevant stakeholders recognize the significance of the issue and work to make it a reality by combining all variables.

*by Maxson Lewis, Managing Director & CEO, Magenta.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.