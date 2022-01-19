Budget 2022: Expectations for the EV Industry

From an EV charging perspective, we hope the Budget will cover one crucial aspect: to address the electrification of EV charging via open access and the taxation and wheeling charges therein. This will require relooking at the CERC and open access from a non-traditional lens of the licensed activity. A drop in the tax rate on EV charging-as-a-service would also encourage more Charge Point Operators to set up the business and remove the fear of not having enough charging stations from a consumer's head when it comes to adopting EVs. We request the Government also to be liberal with infrastructure spending and associated subsidies at residential areas, which will increase EV penetration across the country.