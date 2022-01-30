Budget 2022 expectations: Insurance players seek reduction in GST

Echoing with Abhishek Mishra's views; Rakesh Goyal, Director at Probus Insurance said, "In the last 20 months we have seen how a pandemic has created havoc. Last year during the secins wave there was large number of people who were hospitalized and medical bills saw huge increase. So, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should consider reduction in GST for health insurance from 18 per cent to 5 per cent. This move will encourage people to purchase health insurance to protect themselves from medical crises and emergencies. Also, if there can be a seperte section for term plans would be very positive for life insurance industry."

