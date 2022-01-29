Budget 2022 expectations: Insurers seek separate income tax deduction limit

Speaking on budget 2022 and income tax relief required for public in general; Abhishek Mishra, CEO & Principal officer at Bonanza Insurance Brokers said, "Medical science has advanced significantly over the last few years. However, it has also increased the cost of treatments. Considering this, it is important to hike the mediclaim limit across all categories of taxpayers including senior citizens. With multiple investment options under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, people with a shorter investment outlook often overlook life insurance, which is a long term investment product. Providing a separate deduction limit under Section 80C exclusively for life insurance can be highly beneficial as it will improve insurance penetration significantly."