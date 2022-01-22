Budget 2022 expectations: Stock market players seek removal of LTCG Tax

Seeking removal of LTCG or STT tax from stock market investments; Sunil Nyati, MD at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "I believe STT should be removed or at least reduced because initially it was introduced in the place of long-term capital gain (LTCG) but now, we have both LTCG and STT that is not fair for the Indian stock market investors. Stock market penetration is increasing in India and it is anticipated that the government will take policy measures to ensure that the Indian market becomes more investment-friendly in comparison to other emerging markets where reducing LTCG and STT could be a good step in that direction. The transaction cost in India is too high and LTCG and STT are seen as a sentiment dampener for the market."