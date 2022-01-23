Budget 2022: Fintech, NBFCs seek relaxations in tax norms, liquidity assistance

As the pandemic-hit period impacted all businesses, fintech startups have expectations from the budget in order to push forward economic recovery. As the growth seen by the fintech and startup industry in the last year has pushed the need towards sustaining the growth and protecting customer confidence, Ram Shriram, founder, BharatATM has said, “exemptions on procurement of point of sale terminals, GST rates for rural banking agents remitting funds among households, and subsidies to compensate for merchant discount rate (MDR) waiver are among some of the measures industry executives are keeping an eye out for."