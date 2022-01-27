Budget 2022: HelpAge India seeks attention on income, social security for elderly

Rohit Prasad, CEO, HelpAge India said, “The pandemic has brought elder vulnerability to the forefront and the urgency has never been greater for society and government to act, not only to provide relief but also to address systemic inequities towards building back better and leaving no one behind. We appreciate the Government prioritizing elders during its vaccination drive. As admirably done in PMJAY to bring minimum health security for the disadvantaged, we hope the Central Government will take leadership in setting a basic minimum social pension floor of Rs. 3000/ pm for poor elderly across the country, and revise the central contribution from a meagre Rs. 200 (unchanged for 14 years) to at least Rs. 1000/ pm. Accelerated implementation of National Program for Healthcare of Elderly (NPHCE) with dedicated funds, is another key step needed to bring in comprehensive geriatric care. "

