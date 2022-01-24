Budget 2022: Households eye healthcare subsidy, moderation in fuel costs

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As the pandemic enters its third year, 66% people are expecting an increase in healthcare budget allocations and 72% hope the government would bring down petrol prices, said insights and consulting company Kantar in its survey
New Delhi: Indian consumers are expecting the government to expand allocation towards healthcare in the upcoming budget and introduce better policies to reduce their overall medical expenses, as per a survey among top cities.
As the pandemic enters its third year, 66% people are expecting an increase in healthcare budget allocations and 72% hope the government would bring down petrol prices, said insights and consulting company Kantar in its survey.
Kantar surveyed 1,419 consumers -- males and females aged 21-55 years in SEC A and B years across 12 Indian cities namely Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Indore, Patna, Jaipur and Lucknow. The survey tracked consumer sentiments and expectations from the union Budget 2022, ahead of its presentation on 1 February. It surveyed a combination of salaried and business owners as well as mass and affluent consumers. The surveyed are either sole or joint decision-makers of household finances, Kantar said.
The clamour for more spend on healthcare, links back to increased medical expenses over the last two years, Kantar said. "Expectedly, this number is higher among the non-metro consumer at 57%," Kantar said as part of its findings from its first ever India budget survey.
Meanwhile, high inflation emerged as a concern among those surveyed. Kantar witnessed this especially in regard to fuel prices.
“As a result, 72% of those surveyed expect the government of India to bring petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST, with an expectation it may reduce fuel costs. This expectation is higher among metros (74%) than non-metros (65%)," it said.
In terms of tax deductions, investments under 80C covering multiple investment options emerged at the first rank with 60% claiming they want an increase in deductions from the same. The younger, affluent salaried class consumers seem to have a higher desire (65%) for this, as compared to mass consumers (57%), it said. Meanwhile, 53% consumers it surveyed claimed they want an increase in deductions for their medical and health insurance in the upcoming budget.
Those surveyed are also seeking more benefits linked to home purchases, with 39% consumers seeking an increase in tax deduction on their home loan EMI’s.
“As we step into the third year of the pandemic, the public wants the government to further invest in public health infrastructure and other favourable policies like tax deductions for insurance, which help alleviate the burden of medical expenses," said Deepender Rana, executive managing director, South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar.
Rana said the government should look at attractive e-vehicle subsidies to mitigate a rise in fuel prices.
Two out of three consumers claim that the 2021 budget positively impacted their household budget in the past year. Consumers in the 21–35 age band are more enthusiastic as compared to the ones in the older age band of 35-55 which stands at 56%. Overall, most are upbeat about what the 2022 budget holds.
Consumers are leaning towards adopting the new tax regime since it came into existence on April 1, 2020. 55% claim that they intend to choose the new tax regime in 2022, the survey findings revealed.
Interestingly, those surveyed reported significant interest in cryptocurrency as an investment vehicle.
“Majority expect India to launch its own official cryptocurrency in 2022. There is an overwhelming preference towards investing in India’s cryptocurrency with 79% claiming to invest in those over existing cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin etc. This is driven by the perceptions of it being more secure due to clear regulations laid down by RBI," it said.
