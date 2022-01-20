Budget 2022: ISSDA seeks level playing field for stainless steel industry

"In alignment with the National Steel Policy 2017 vision, overall stainless steel capacity of the country need to be increased from 6 million tons to 9 million tons by the year 2030. Sadly, the total capacity utilisation for the domestic stainless steel industry stands at a mere 60%, under pressure of imports. Restoring Countervailing Duty (CVD) against subsidised and dumped stainless steel imports from China and Indonesia will create a healthy environment for Indian producers, especially MSMEs," said KK Pahuja, president, ISSDA.