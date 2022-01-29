“With several reforms being announced in the telecom sector, there is indeed an interest on how the budgetary allocations will follow these reforms. There is a need for budgetary allocations for the development of 5G technology including equipment’s. Further, the spectrum auction possibly to be held during this year is likely to also open up the satellite services sector, which already has a lot of focus basis the SpaceCom Policy, hence the investment onto space technology along with equipment manufacturing in this space may be an area that is likely to have a focus in the budget as well. It is also likely that the issues relating to the sale of BSNL and MTNL may be a point of contention, given that the revival plans haven’t really worked well, and they having not migrated their technologies, in spite of access to spectrum," said Tony Verghese, Partner, J Sagar Associates(JSA).

