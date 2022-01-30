If this ICAI suggestion is met on 1st February 2022, PPF account holders will be able to invest double from their current annual limit of ₹1.50 lakh in single financial year. Apart from this, it will be 100 per cent 'EEE' means completely exempted from any income tax outgo on investment, PPF interest earned and PPF maturity amount after the lock-in period of 15 years. As PPF account can be extended in block of 5 years for infinite number of times, PPF calculator suggests that one can become a crorepati by investing ₹3 lakh per annum in one's PPF account for 20 years. The calculation has been kept keeping current PPF interest rate of 7.10 for the entire period.