Budget 2022: Tourism industry seeks incentives to reboot sector

He added that they also expect the upcoming budget to allot incentives for domestic tourism and promote it within the country. "IT deductions on domestic travel and tourism spends will help incentivise tourism and boost domestic travel further. Tax breaks and waivers for the airline sector will also help aid faster recovery of the industry. Bringing aviation turbine fuel under the ambit of GST (which currently comprises 40-45% of the total operating cost of an airline) will bring much-needed relief to the aviation sector," said Bajpai.