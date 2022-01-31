India Budget 2022: What analysts expect from FM Nirmala Sitharaman

"A stock market investor has to face dual taxation in the name of STT and LTCG. After paying these taxes, if an investor is able to gain from the markets, then it will get added in one's income from other sources as well. So, a person earning from the stock market is paying the Indian government on three windows. So, it's high time for the Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to remove LTCG Tax and make investor-friendly environment in the Indian stock market," as per Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities.