Budget 2023: A list of expectations from salaried, crypto, corporate taxpayers

The income tax system ought to undergo certain revisions as part of the budget. Since FY 2017–18, the tax rates have not been subject to review. Despite the introduction of a new tax system, the majority of taxpayers have not adopted it since it is less viable than the previous system. Therefore, the highest tax rate of 30% needs to be cut to 25% and the threshold for the highest tax rate needs to be raised from Rs10 lakhs to ₹20 lakhs to improve purchasing power and provide some tax relief.