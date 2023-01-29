Budget 2023 expectations: Time to upgrade healthcare facility and boost funding

Any apprehensions or plans to take the foot off the accelerator now that the pandemic seemed to be under control in 2022, appear to be baseless, as we are seeing reports about another wave of COVID-19 causing a major surge of cases in China and other countries like Japan. That’s where it is crucial that the Hon’ble Union Finance Minister takes steps to fulfil the government’s earlier declaration of increasing the healthcare expenditure to 2.5% of the Indian GDP. For a long time, the expenditure has been hovering below 1.5%, and the increase in the allocation has been only nominal. Moreover, most of the budgetary outlay is spent on operational expenses and hardly any funds are allocated to research, development and building of new capabilities in the healthcare sector.