Budget 2023: Experts demand this incentive to bolster debt, fixed income markets

The upcoming Union Budget 2023 will be the last full year budget from the Modi government ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due in early 2024. What are the key expectation from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Budget? The Budget should provide some changes in the income tax structure. The tax rates have not been considered for revision since 2017.
The upcoming Union Budget 2023 will be the last full year budget from the Modi government ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due in early 2024. What are the key expectation from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Budget? The Budget should provide some changes in the income tax structure. The tax rates have not been considered for revision since 2017.
According to Abhijit Roy, Co-founder and CEO, GoldenPi, the economy is on a growth path, with companies bouncing back from the hit they took from the pandemic, and this is what the Government must focus on, in the FY ‘24 Budget. The industry is now opening up to the idea of bonds for the entire investor community, and companies are seeing this trend as a strong opportunity for raising capital.
According to Abhijit Roy, Co-founder and CEO, GoldenPi, the economy is on a growth path, with companies bouncing back from the hit they took from the pandemic, and this is what the Government must focus on, in the FY ‘24 Budget. The industry is now opening up to the idea of bonds for the entire investor community, and companies are seeing this trend as a strong opportunity for raising capital.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
The debt market has seen a huge growth this year and is expected to grow in the next year as well, with the individual investor community looking at this asset class as an alternate avenue for fixed income investments beyond Bank FDs.
“In the previous Budget, the Government had announced the introduction of sovereign green bonds which are expected to be issued in the last quarter of this financial year. These are crucial for the growth and maintenance of sustainability of the economy and the country as a whole. Incentivizing the investor on sovereign bonds as well as infrastructure bonds would be a huge move for the debt and fixed income markets. We expect the Government to proactively bolster these markets and raise investor confidence," said Abhijit Roy
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.