Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman unlikely to announce capital infusion for PSU banks

In a deviation from recent years, the 2023 Budget is unlikely to contain provisions for capital infusion in public sector banks. With the financial health of PSBs improving significantly in the past year, they are now on track to earn a combined profit of ₹1 lakh crore. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the fifth and final full Budget of the Modi 2.0 government on February 1.

