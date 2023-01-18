Additionally, Raghvan also shed some light in regard to public offerings. He said, before the IPO goes live, companies must now publish the price per share based on the initial issuance and any secondary sales or acquisitions in the previous 18 months. The price band is also anticipated to be approved by a committee of independent directors based on a number of numerical parameters. This is done in an effort to give investors additional information so they may decide for themselves whether or not to subscribe to the IPO issue.