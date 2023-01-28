Budget 2023: From welfare fund for doctors to zero-rate GST, IMA's demand to govt3 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 06:37 AM IST
- IMA also recommended creating a special welfare fund for doctors in general and for the 'Covid-19 martyrs' in particular
- IMA said doctors and healthcare organisations be given access to working capital and preferential funding to ensure that the overall cost of operations is reduced
Ahead of the Union Budget for the financial year 2024, the Indian Medical Association has proposed a slew of demands and suggestions. The IMA has asked the government that the funds for the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY) should be used exclusively for the private sector for strategic purchase and creating a retainer system. The medical body mentioned that Ayushman Bharat funds should be avoided critical gaps in the funding of government hospitals.
