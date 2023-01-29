Budget 2023: Govt should hike aid under PM-KISAN, give tax sops for agritech startups3 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 07:33 PM IST
The govt should in this year's Budget enhance cash assistance given to farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme from the current ₹6,000 per year for purchase of crop inputs, provide tax incentives to agritech startups and cut import duties on agrochemicals, according to industry experts
NEW DELHI : The government should in this year's Budget enhance cash assistance given to farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme from the current ₹6,000 per year for purchase of crop inputs, provide tax incentives to agritech startups and cut import duties on agrochemicals, according to industry experts.
