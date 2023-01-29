Budget 2023: Insurers wish for life insurance annuity, pension products at par of NPS. Here's why4 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 03:46 PM IST
- Apart from tax rebates, there is a need to drive investments in insurance sector for retirement planning, and expectations are that government brings key measures to do so.
Every year, the key developments in the Budget do not just focus on corporate-wise factors but also there are policies and measures announced to boost a common citizen's day-to-day lifestyle depending upon the economic scenarios. Once again, all eyes are set on FM Nirmala Sitharaman who is going to present the budget for fiscal year FY24 on February 1st. Apart from tax rebates, there is a need to drive investments in insurance sector for retirement planning, and expectations are that government brings key measures to do so.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×