Budget 2023: KTR seeks special package for Hyderabad2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 07:14 PM IST
- The minister for municipal administration and urban development has sought a package for the development of Hyderabad and urban areas
Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao has sought a special package for Hyderabad in the Union Budget 2023, which would be released on 1 February. The minister for municipal administration and urban development has sought a package for the development of Hyderabad and urban areas.
