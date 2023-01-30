Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao has sought a special package for Hyderabad in the Union Budget 2023, which would be released on 1 February. The minister for municipal administration and urban development has sought a package for the development of Hyderabad and urban areas.

In a press statement, KTR has also sought the Central government’s approval for ₹6.250 crore Hyderabad airport express metro project. KT Rama Rao has sought an expedite payment of ₹254 crore which allegedly has been pending for five years.

For the construction of link roads in 104 corridors, KT Rama Rao has sought ₹800 crore under the special package in union Budget 2023. For another project, he has sought ₹500 crore to help traffic congestion on national highway 65.

KT Rama Rao has asked the Central government to provide ₹450 crore as 15 per cent equity for ₹3,050 crore mass rapid transit system (MRTS).

As part of his demand for a special package for Hyderabad, Rama Rao has asked for ₹14,000 crore for the development of Musi riverfront development and east-west expressway.

The Union Budget 2023 would be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to hold a separate sitting on the first day of the Budget Session beginning from Tuesday for the transaction of government business.

The sitting will be organised half an hour after the conclusion of the President's address. The President will address both Houses of Parliament at 11 am on Tuesday in the Central Hall of Parliament.

A statement from Rajya Sabha read: "There will be a separate sitting of the Rajya Sabha for the transaction of Government Business, half an hour after the conclusion of the President's Address on the 31st January 2023."

(With agency inputs)