Budget 2023 may peg gross borrowing under ₹16 trillion: Report2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 04:45 PM IST
India's federal government is likely to keep its gross market borrowing below ₹16 trillion ($196 billion) for 2023/24 as it does not want to destabilise the bond market with any negative surprises, the report said
NEW DELHI : India's federal government is likely to keep its gross market borrowing below ₹16 trillion ($196 billion) for 2023/24 as it does not want to destabilise the bond market with any negative surprises, two sources close to the deliberations said.
