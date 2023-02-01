Budget 2023: Middle class 'woes' prompt flurry of memes amid FM Sitharaman's address
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will have to do a tight-rope walk between staying fiscally prudent and general public expectations of lower taxes and a wider social security net, while at the same time firing the engines of the economy before general elections.
Budget-themed memes took over the internet on Wednesday morning as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the Parliament. This is the Narendra Modi government's last full Budget before general elections are held next year. And while officials had assured ahead of time that people's expectations would be reflected in the Budget, many voiced skepticism on social media platforms.
