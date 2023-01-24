Budget 2023: Pre-budget expectations for salaried individuals on tax relief

And we must bring to your attention that salaried individuals are the most ignored people when it comes to budgeting. Yes, we do expect reductions in tax slabs. But then there are other areas where we do expect govt to look at us. For instance, something for the education of our children and some funding for our retirement. These are the two priorities of our lives as salaried individuals. For us the future of our children and our old age matter a lot. If these two things can be given priority in the budget then it would be a blessing for us and for our nation.