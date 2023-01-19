Budget 2023: 'Street expects FM to bat like Yadav, field like Jadeja'

he general background to any 2023 Budget has to be the difficult global situation which portends Stagflation. Energy prices are high (though India has avoided the worst by unit bilateral deal with Russia). There has been inflation through much of 2022 coming after years of the Pandemic. Even assuming no recurrence of the infection, the economic situation will remain difficult. Europe and USA are already facing the Stagflation and China is slowing down.India has done well recently as a successful digitisation and e- Commerce have attracted foreign capital in large quantities. This reinforces the need to be in control of the Budget deficit . Of course, the Centre has only lose control over deficits of States but the Central deficit is a signal. The Finance Minister is well aware of this.

