Budget 2023: There is not much room for experimentation2 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 11:18 AM IST
- Budget 2023: fiscal policy, while expansionary in the near term, will need to turn slightly more restrictive in the medium term
After three years of being driven by the pandemic and conflict management, the FY24 budget has to balance the need to show fiscal prudence while supporting growth. With revenue growth holding up, we expect the government to gradually reduce the deficit and allow for modest spending growth.