Budget 2023: These tax sops can drive stock, mutual funds market

The Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 will take center stage on February 1st. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget which will set forth the path for economic growth for the respective year. Despite the volatile market since last year, Demat account openings by investors continue to rise. For capital markets, an increase in the threshold limit of LTCG, raising the section 80C limit, and other taxation policies are among key expectations in the upcoming Budget.

