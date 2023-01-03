Budget 2023: What are the pre-budget expectations for salaried employees?

As we usher into the new year 2023, salaried employees will be eagerly waiting to see what the government may have planned to announce for them in terms of some tax relief in the upcoming Union Budget 2023. On February 1, 2023, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the Union Budget for the current year to Parliament. Salaried workers in India are the main source of the nation's tax revenue; as a result, they are the focus of the most anticipated regulatory adjustments from the Union Budget 2023, since any changes to tax rates or exemptions have a considerable influence on their budgeting and finance. LTCG surcharge limit, deduction for dependents with disabilities in an annuity scheme, exemption for Covid-19 related payments, extension of ITR Revision period, introduction of digital money & tax on virtual assets, and surcharge rate cap of 15% for association of persons (AOP), were some of the few developments to the direct tax rates and guidelines for individual taxpayers that were announced in the Union Budget 2022.

