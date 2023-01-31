Budget 2023: What healthcare is looking forward to3 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 07:42 PM IST
- For India to truly become an all-around superpower and a leading economy there is a need to start investing in healthcare in sync with today’s needs
Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023 on 1 February. The healthcare industry, being an important stakeholder for Indian economy, will closely follow the budget and will expect some push from the government.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×