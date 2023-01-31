Budget 2023: What healthcare is looking forward to

“COVID-19 has been an eye-opener for India’s healthcare sector. The massive need for infrastructure and human medical resources is now known to all, and to plug the coverage gap, there is a need for a sharp increase in budgetary allocation. For the last few years, the allocation has been around or under 1.5% of the GDP, and at the minimum, it has to be increased to 2.5% of the GDP as the government had stated in the past. Without any increase in the outlay, almost the entire budget gets exhausted in maintaining the existing infrastructure, and in running the various healthcare schemes announced by the government," Ganesh said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}