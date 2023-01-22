Budget 2023: What home buyers can expect from FM Nirmala Sitharaman?

Also, Ravi Subramanian, MD & CEO, of Shriram Housing Finance Ltd said, "Housing for All has been amongst the most significant initiatives driven by the GoI. We expect the govt. would continue to build upon schemes such as PMAY to emphasize the importance of the same. The rural low-income housing segment with ticket sizes of ₹8-15 lakh and borrower income of under ₹3 lakh annually is the segment where the need for adequate housing is acute. To address the demand-supply mismatch in rural housing, we expect some special incentives for customers/builders in this segment. With limited projects catering to consumers here, any benefit from the government’s side would aid in easing concerns on both supply and affordability."

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}