Budget 2023: What insurance and fintech industry can expect from FM Sitharaman?8 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 10:59 PM IST
- The Union Budget for 2023–24 will be tabled to Parliament by Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.
The Union Budget for 2023–24 will be tabled to Parliament by Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. There are several expectations for the 2023 budget from the perspective of every industry. The insurance market in India, which is ranked 11th in the world for the insurance sector, is worth $131 billion as of FY22. Fintech is a significant industry that propels the economy ahead. What do these two industries anticipate from the Union Budget 2023, let’s know from our industry experts.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×