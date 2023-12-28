Budget 2024: 10 experts share what they expect from the coming Budget

All eyes are now on the Budget 2024 which is expected to be a Vote on Account rather than a full Budget ahead of the General Elections in 2024. The full Budget for the next financial year, FY25, will be presented in July after the formation of the new government post the General Elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Experts do not expect the government to make major announcements in the Budget in February.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while addressing CII Global Economic Policy Forum 2023 Summit on December 7 said that the Union Budget 2024 scheduled to be presented on February 1 is unlikely to make any "spectacular announcements".

Mint collated the views of 10 experts on what they expect from the upcoming Budget. Here's what they said:

Sunil Subramaniam, MD and CEO, Sundaram Mutual Fund The Budget will largely be a non-event as it will be a Vote on Account and hence largely a report card with the election commission not permitting any major announcements on account of the ensuing general elections. That being said the fiscal numbers are likely to be in line with the budget estimates.

Satish Menon, Executive Director, Geojit Financial Services Our understanding is that the final budget will be after the general election, and the February Budget will act as a provisional one.

Consequently, it is premature to predict the exact nature of the Budget at this stage. However, we anticipate that the current government will hold the position and continue its progressive budget, aligning with the customary agenda of the reformist government.

The government's fiscal deficit has increased due to pro-growth and subsidy initiatives taken during the pandemic period. Hence the intention will be to curb the deficit.

At the same time, we expect growth to be on the agenda of the government.

We expect new initiatives to boost manufacturing in India and government expenditure on Infra to flourish.

Yogesh Patil, Chief Investment Officer -Equity, LIC Mutual Fund The government has already announced many measures such as production-linked incentives (PLI) to propel economic growth.

We have seen robust growth in economic activity, increased tax collections and various macroeconomic indicators indicate better times ahead. Reforms announced so far have already built the base for the next leg of growth of our economy.

We do not expect the government to make big announcements in the Vote on Account due before the Lok Sabha elections.

The Finance Minister confirmed that the February 2024 Budget will solely be a Vote on Account due to the impending elections.

Sandeep Raina, Executive Vice President- Research, Nuvama Professional Clients Group As we approach the upcoming election, significant changes in the upcoming Budget are unlikely. However, following the election and the formation of the new government, we anticipate the introduction of a pro-investment Budget, consistent with the trend observed in recent years.

Ashutosh Tiwari, Managing Director and Head of Institutional Equities, Equirus With the central election in 2024 around, the Budget is likely to be balanced next year, along with growth orientation, we believe it will also include populist measures with a focus on rural and lower strata of society which has been under distress post-Covid.

Women welfare schemes like Ladli Behna in MP are considered to be one of the major reasons behind big wins of the BJP in recent state elections and therefore it is quite likely that the government might announce more women welfare-related central schemes in the 2024 Budget.

The government has been very clear in its growth strategies whether it is in the form of better road connectivity, improvement in rail infrastructure, localisation of imports/development of value chain for electronics or EVs, etc., and we believe that it should continue in next year's Budget as well.

Gautam Duggad, Head of Research- Institutional Equities, Motilal Oswal Financial Services We expect the Government of India (GoI) to continue on its fiscal consolidation path, likely announcing to narrow its fiscal deficit by 70bps to 5.2 per cent of GDP in FY25, from 5.9 per cent in FY24.

The GoI may announce some populist measures for the farmers and middle class given the impending general elections in April/May 2024. Although a strong win in the recent elections has reduced the probability of doing too much, something on these lines could still be announced.

The market will be looking for any tax-related measures, with the potential to help boost consumption spending. It will also be looking for fiscal capex growth, which has been very strong in the past three to four years.

Ajit Banerjee, Chief Investment Officer of Shriram Life Insurance Company Given the General Elections to the country due in May/June 2024, the Finance Minister will be first presenting the Vote on Account to Parliament which primarily is an advance grant to the government from the Consolidated Fund of India to cover short-term expenditure requirements until the new full-fledged Budget is presented.

Once the new government comes to power after the general elections are held, a full-fledged Union Budget will be prepared.

Therefore, in the Vote on Account, we can expect the government to seek funds to continue its existing welfare schemes or announce new schemes which would be more targeted towards the benefit of Aam-Aadmi or the rural population which can help give some additional disposable income to the hand of rural masses as rural consumption is still lagging behind the urban consumption.

Sonam Udasi, Senior Fund Manager, Tata Mutual Fund We expect the Budget 2024 to continue on its stated guide path of fiscal deficit targets. Focus on infrastructure development and measures to enhance Indian manufacturing competitiveness should continue unrelentingly in our view.

This government has continually shunned short-term populism and focused on long-term productivity benefits. We think the same would continue.

Amitabh Mohanty, MD and CEO, JM Financial Asset Management It may not necessarily be a simple Vote on Account. In the past, the government in the final budget presentation before the general elections has been more detailed than a simple vote on account.

Given the past trends, we do not anticipate a populist budget.

We also do not expect that the government will go for major announcements, before the elections.

They will signal their intent to continue on the path of pragmatic fiscal management with a continued focus on infra spending and spending on social infrastructure.

One area where we may expect some relief is on personal income tax. There may be some rationalisation of tax slabs and rates.

A budget which broadly reflects the past trends will be welcomed by the market and will be supportive of the economy.

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Head of Research and Outreach, ICRA We don't expect any major announcements in the Vote on Account. The fiscal deficit may be targeted at 5.2 per cent of GDP, halfway between the FY24 Budget estimate and the medium-term target.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

