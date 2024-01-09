Budget 2024-25: Three key expectations for the real estate sector
Industry experts believe that to boost the real estate industry, the government should consider giving it industry status, and provide single window clearance, tax breaks, and GST rationalization in the budget
The Indian real estate peaked in 2023. Industry experts believe that the bullish sentiments in the market will further continue in 2024 backed by a healthy macroeconomic outlook, stable lending rates, and an upbeat job market. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Interim Union Budget 2024 on February 1