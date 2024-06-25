Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Jun 25 2024 15:59:52
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,710.90 2.32%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 327.60 -1.64%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,199.05 2.48%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 175.70 -1.24%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 954.85 -0.35%
Business News/ Budget / Budget Expectations/  Budget 2024: Agri sector bats for exports worth $100 billion, long-term farmer credit; 5 key expectations
BackBack

Budget 2024: Agri sector bats for exports worth $100 billion, long-term farmer credit; 5 key expectations

Nikita Prasad

Budget 2024: The agriculture sector expects that the industry must aim to increase agricultural exports to $100 billion in the next three years through private sector participation.

Budget 2024: The industry expects higher exports for agriculture; (In Picture: A woman carries firewood in a village in Gujarat). REUTERS/Ahmad MasoodPremium
Budget 2024: The industry expects higher exports for agriculture; (In Picture: A woman carries firewood in a village in Gujarat). REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the first Union Budget of the Modi 3.0 government in the third week of July. The upcoming budget is likely to be an extension of the interim budget presented earlier this year in February 2024. In the run-up to the event, the finance minister held several pre-budget consultations with representatives of various sectors in June.

Among the key sectors, India's agriculture sector is expected to grow at a rate of six per cent in the current fiscal 2024-25 (FY25). According to most industry bodies, key technological interventions, robust rural infrastructure, private sector engagement, market liberalization, and efficient resource utilization will ensure a strong and reliable future for India's agriculture sector and its farmers.

 

 

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 25 Jun 2024, 08:50 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue