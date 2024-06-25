Budget 2024: Agri sector bats for exports worth $100 billion, long-term farmer credit; 5 key expectations
Budget 2024: The agriculture sector expects that the industry must aim to increase agricultural exports to $100 billion in the next three years through private sector participation.
Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the first Union Budget of the Modi 3.0 government in the third week of July. The upcoming budget is likely to be an extension of the interim budget presented earlier this year in February 2024. In the run-up to the event, the finance minister held several pre-budget consultations with representatives of various sectors in June.