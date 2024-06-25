Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the first Union Budget of the Modi 3.0 government in the third week of July. The upcoming budget is likely to be an extension of the interim budget presented earlier this year in February 2024. In the run-up to the event, the finance minister held several pre-budget consultations with representatives of various sectors in June. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among the key sectors, India's agriculture sector is expected to grow at a rate of six per cent in the current fiscal 2024-25 (FY25). According to most industry bodies, key technological interventions, robust rural infrastructure, private sector engagement, market liberalization, and efficient resource utilization will ensure a strong and reliable future for India's agriculture sector and its farmers.

