Budget 2024: Central govt employees may get 50% of last- drawn salary as pension under NPS, says report
Budget 2024: The government pension system operates without funding as the Centre does not have a retirement fund. In Budget 2024, the NDA government may create a retirement fund.
Budget 2024:As the Finance Ministry is gearing up to present the full fiscal year budget for 2024-25, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government isconsidering offering 50 per cent of the last salary drawn as pension under the National Pension System (NPS) to central government employees, according to a report by the Times of India.