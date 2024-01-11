Budget 2024: Coworking sector seeks lower GST, infra boost, tax incentives from Finance Minister
The coworking industry hopes for favorable measures in the upcoming interim Union Budget, including lower GST rates for small-scale clients and clarification on GST for electricity charges, to further boost growth.
The coworking industry has been gaining momentum with rising demand on the back of its cost-effective pricing alternatives and flexible work environment. Notably, major enterprises and corporations have shifted their focus to coworking spaces, aligning with the adoption of the hybrid work model to cater to their organizational needs.