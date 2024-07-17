At the same time, it is important to recognize that the financial lives of the poor are radically different from those of the middle- and high-income segments of the population. Relative to the latter segments, the poor have incomes that are both unstable and insufficient. One way to appreciate this point is to look at monthly data rather than annual data. When one does this, one finds that a household may be judged as non-poor, or above the poverty line, on an annual reckoning, i.e., by taking the total annual income and comparing it to the poverty threshold defined in annual terms. But, the same household could appear as poor for more than six months of the year when the monthly income is compared to the poverty threshold now defined in monthly terms. That is, many poor households experience episodic poverty, moving in and out of poverty many times during the course of the year.