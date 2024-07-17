Second is a simplified tax structure. The government has taken numerous actions to make the tax structure one of the best in the world. We expect continuity in tax policy, with further simplification of the tax regime as it will enhance ease of doing business and help improve investor confidence. For instance, we must work towards a simplified capital gains tax regime by having just two or three broad heads of asset type and by bringing uniformity in the applicable rates and holding period for instruments within the same asset class. Government should also lay down a road map for rationalization of TDS, or tax deducted at source, rate structure as this will considerably ease the compliance burden on taxpayers and avoid litigation due to characterization disputes.