Budget 2024 | Incentives for start-ups, ONDC expansion: What Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma expects from Union Budget
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma when asked about the high attrition rate in the company said, “All is well and all is rocking.” The fin-tech founder shared his expectations of the upcoming Union Budget 2024.
One 97 Communication also known as Paytm, founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma expects the focus to be on digitisation and start-ups getting support from the upcoming Union Budget 2024, the founder told ANI during an event on Saturday, July 6th.